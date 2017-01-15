WWE News: Scott Steiner stars in Costa Rican Bollywood movie “Enredados: La Confusión”

Scott Steiner stars as "El Jefe", the villain.

Scott Steiner has gone Bollywood

What’s the story?

“Enredados: La Confusión” is a Costa Rican movie starring Indian actor Prabhakar Sharan. The movie is directed by famed Bollywood director Ashish R Mohan and also features former WWE wrestler Scott Steiner as the main villain “El Jefe”, a name which literally translates to “The Boss”.

The trailer of the movie was released in November, but recently caught steam and went viral in South America. Made in the pattern of Bollywood movies, the trailer can be seen below:

In case you didn’t know...

Scott Steiner is a legend in the world of professional wrestling. Having held titles in numerous promotions throughout his career, “Big Poppa Pump” is perhaps best known for his stints with WCW as well as WWE.

Steiner, who is 54 years old, is currently signed to Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling (GFW) promotion. The movie that Scott Steiner stars is in is based in Costa Rica and is made for the Costa Rican audiences in Spanish.

The reason why the news is so interesting is not only because Scott Steiner is in the movie as a villain but also because the protagonist of the movie is an Indian actor by the name of Prabhakar Sharan.

The movie has been directed by a Bollywood director Ashish R Mohan and the cast and production ensemble also features various Bollywood-based professionals, thus making this movie a lovechild of Costa Rican cinema as well as Bollywood, the first of its’ kind.

The movie utilises the familiar Bollywood trope of a romantic comedy storyline along with several songs as well as over-the-top action sequences also being a part of the cinematic experience.

This is the first time a South American movie is being produced using the Bollywood formula and it might well be the start of a new era in South American cinema altogether.

The heart of the matter:

Scott Steiner was contacted by the actor Prabhakar Sharan for the role in this movie. Prabhakar is an Indian actor from Motihari, Bihar, who migrated to Costa Rica and is currently settled there.

The movie is a romantic comedy that revolves around a story where the protagonist is a criminal who finds the love of his life and changes his ways. He encounters the bad guy El Jefe, however, and the movie then spirals into a comedy of errors surrounding the situations that arise consequently.

Scott Steiner plays the role of the villain “El Jefe” and appears to be excited about being a part of the movie. Here’s a tweet of his where he can be seen expressing his excitement:

Scott Steiner is definitely no stranger to India and Indians. He was a part of “Ring Ka King”, a professional wrestling promotion based in India, stylised for the Indian television audiences. Scott Steiner was working in TNA at the time and the promotion had partnered up with TNA as well, thus bringing Steiner over.

Scott Steiner had even managed to win the Ring Ka King Tag Team Championship with Abyss, during his time with the promotion.

Being a part of the movie, Scott Steiner definitely seems to have enjoyed his experience. Here’s a video of him with the lead actor Prabhakar Sharan, which was uploaded by Prabhakar:

What’s next?

The movie will be released in Costa Rican theatres on 9th February 2017 and will also be dubbed in Hindi and English for release in International markets as well as India.

As far as Scott Steiner himself is concerned, the last news on him was that he had signed up to be a part of Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling promotion, he is also currently listed as an active performer on the promotion’s website.

Steiner, however, has been pushing for a return to the WWE off-late.

Steiner had posted several tweets talking about how he was one of the men who had beaten Goldberg and about how it was a “joke” that he wasn’t a part of WWE’s newest game. Here’s one of his tweets:

Goldberg is featured on #WWE's new video game and somehow I'm not in the game — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) November 18, 2016

Steiner is also busy running his restaurant in Atlanta. However, with Royal Rumble being around the corner, a return for him can’t be ruled out entirely.

In case he does happen to return at the Royal Rumble, it will not only help his career but will also help promote his movie to a global audience.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Several wrestlers have, in the past, been part of Bollywood movies. Names such as Crush and Brian Lee come to mind. Even Sheamus recently expressed his desire to be a part of a Bollywood movie.

Scott Steiner being a part of this unique Costa Rican Bollywood production could open up new pathways for more Bollywood movies to start involving former and current professional wrestlers in their movies.

The movie seems to be really interesting as well, considering the experiment that they’ve carried out to try the Bollywood formula in a South American setting. We hope that Bollywood’s first tryst with South American cinema is received well by the audiences and the more movies can follow up based on this precedent.

We wish Scott Steiner and the rest of the production all the best for their venture! As far as a Scott Steiner’s return to WWE is concerned, we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out during the Royal Rumble.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com