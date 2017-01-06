WWE News: Second inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 revealed

The Ravishing One will finally take his place in the Hall of Fame.

by Prityush Haldar News 06 Jan 2017, 16:37 IST

Rick Rude won the Intercontinental Championship from the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania V

What’s the story?

PwInsider reported that former WWE Intercontinental Champion, ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude is the potential second inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Rick will be the second inductee following WCW icon, Diamond Dallas Page.

In case you didn’t know...

Social media blew up when reports of Diamond Dallas Page becoming the first inductee into the Hall of Fame emerged. Page was a staple of WCW during the Monday Night Wars and his feud with Randy Savage was awarded feud of the year 1997 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Rick Rude, on the other hand, jumped ship a couple of times during the Monday Night Wars, the most notable instance of which was when he became the first person to appear live on Monday Nitro and well as on a taped episode of Monday Night RAW at the same time.

The heart of the matter

Rick Rude was one of the best heels in the WWE back in the day. He was one of the better workers in the company and became a one of a kind superstar with his raunchy, appealing, adult film star persona.

He had some amazing feuds with The Ultimate Warrior, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. He formed an integral part of the Heenan family with Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan as his manager.

Rick’s career came to a screeching halt in 1994 when he injured his back during a match with Sting. Rick would still make appearances on television including becoming a member of the original D-Generation X alongside the like of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna.

What’s next?

With the induction of legends such as Diamond Dallas Page and Rick Rude, the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 is shaping up to be a promising one. The WWE Universe were seen expressing their jubilance on Twitter when the news broke.

Sportskeeda's Take

The Ravishing One deserves a place in the Hall of Fame for his contribution to the business. Although he never held any major championships in the WWE apart from the Intercontinental title, he is credited to have made a star out of the Ultimate Warrior.

His rivalry with Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts propelled him to superstar status and billed him as one of the top heels in the company alongside ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage and Andre the Giant.

WWE has rightfully granted one of their best heels a place in the Hall of Fame.

