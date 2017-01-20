WWE News: Seth Rollins says he would love to see Kenny Omega be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble Match

A very interesting answer by Seth Rollins when asked what surprise he'd like to see in the Rumble match...

by Jeremy Bennett News 20 Jan 2017, 00:22 IST

What’s the story?

A video feature on WWE.com called Pop Question just posted a new entry where they ask the WWE Superstars “which surprise entrant do you want to see in the Royal Rumble match?” The most interesting answer of them all in this feature was Seth Rollins who stated he would like to see “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega.

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega stated after his brilliant Wrestle Kingdom 11 main event against Kazuchika Okada that his future is up in the air. This has fueled speculation over the past couple of weeks what he is going to do. The move to WWE has even been brought up by various news outlets such as ESPN and Bleacher Report.

The heart of the matter...

The New Japan Pro Wrestling contract doesn’t end for Kenny Omega until the end of January. There would have to be a special deal in place for Omega to get out of his contract early, and it is hard telling if New Japan would really want to work with WWE in regards to letting him out of his deal early.

What’s next?

The Royal Rumble is a week from this Sunday. There are always surprises in store, debuts made, and legends making a return. Thankfully we’re only a few days away from seeing if this dream debut will be a reality.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is very interesting that Kenny Omega’s name is being brought up by Seth Rollins. Omega does have a LOT of friends in the WWE such as Xavier Woods, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Finn Balor, and Luke Gallows just to name a few. It will be a long shot for New Japan Pro Wrestling to let a superstar out of a contract early so they can go to a competing promotion. But in the pro wrestling business, never say never.