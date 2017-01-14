WWE News: Shaq is preparing for WrestleMania

Shaquille O'Neal is getting in shape for his WWE WrestleMania match with the Big Show.

by Carl Gac News 14 Jan 2017, 11:32 IST

Shaq is an NBA legend

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal is on the road to WrestleMania. He has confirmed this by posting a picture of himself on Facebook, with a caption stating that he is getting ready for the WWE.

What’s the story?

Shaquille O’Neal has posted a picture of himself on his Facebook page, showing him in training ahead of a match at WWE WrestleMania. Whilst it has yet to be officially announced, it appears that Shaq will definitely be facing The Big Show at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

The picture that Shaq posted

In case you didn’t know...

Shaq and Big Show came face to face at last year's WrestleMania, during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Since then, it has been rumoured that the two seven footers would square off at this year's WrestleMania in Florida, with both men looking to be in the best shape they’ve been in for a long while.

In the last few days, Shaq has also posted on his Instagram calling out Big Show, with the WWE’s giant yet to respond.

The heart of the matter

Every year WWE loves to put on a big spectacle match at WrestleMania. In the past, we’ve seen Big Show square off against Floyd Mayweather, with the boxer walking out victorious at WrestleMania 24 in a no DQ match.

This time around it will be Shaq vs Big Show, with the eyes of the world set on the match due to the legendary status built up by one of the NBA’s biggest-ever stars.

What’s next?

With both men apparently getting into match shape, all that’s left is for them to be pushed together to begin the storyline building up to this clash of the giants. With the Royal Rumble only a couple of weeks away, perhaps they will both square off in the over the top rope battle royal to get things going.

The fact that Shaq appears to be upping his training regime tells you that he will be taking this match pretty seriously.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Under the spotlight of the spectacle that is WrestleMania, Shaq is a perfect candidate for the celebrity spot on the card. He will bring in a whole host of new eyes, eager to see what the former LA Lakers star can do against the biggest giant in WWE.

If the WWE uses both men properly in this feud it can give them a lot of extra publicity for WrestleMania and will also help them sell more tickets to the show.

