WWE News: Shelton Benjamin posts update about his injury

Shelton Benjamin posted an update about his injury via Twitter. The wrestler who has been out of action for a long time took to social media to reveal that he is recovering but will abstain from any physical activity for a few months.

Recovery is going well. Still months away from anything physical so all the RR predictions are as accurate as they've been the last 6 years https://t.co/eb6q2YbEsJ — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) January 6, 2017

Shelton had a torn rotator cuff and several other minor tears during a match for Pro Wrestling NOAH, Japan in early 2016. He went through a surgery for the same. Although he has started to recover, it will still take some time for him to get back into the ring.

On the other hand, with this tweet he has also made it clear that he is not going to be a part of Royal Rumble which is round the corner. A month before Shelton spoke about his injury, WWE had announced that he would be returning to the company on the SmackDown show.

In a match for Pro Wrestling NOAH, he took a unique suplex which caused a full tear in his rotator cuff.

In an interview with Jim Ross, he stated that ‘a communication and timing issue’ led to this injury. He continued to wrestle for more than two months and discovered his injury only when he was undergoing his WWE physical.

By that time, WWE had already stated that Shelton would be back on SmackDown. The wrestler then made it clear that he was not going to enter the ring anytime soon owing to his severe shoulder injury much to the disappointment of his fans.

This update is enough to put an end to any chances of him being a part of Royal Rumble later this month. He can probably be expected to return after Wrestlemania.

When Shelton returns to WWE, it will be an interesting comeback considering the time he has been away from wrestling. But for now, we wish a speedy recovery for him.

