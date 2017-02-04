WWE News: HOF Sunny been released from prison

The Hall of Famer will be on rehab in the coming weeks.

Sunny is considered as the ‘First Diva’ of WWE

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch, popular to the fans as Sunny, is on her way back to the rehabilitation after being paroled from the Carbon County Correctional Facility prison. Prowrestlingsheet.com has reported that the 44-year old wrestling legend, Sunny, was released on Friday morning.

In case you didn’t know

Sunny was arrested in September 2016 for violating the terms of her probation originating from a Driving Under Influence (DUI) case. The zero tolerance terms of the probation were breached by Sunny as she was charged with the possession and consumption of alcohol while under parole.

Heart of the matter

The iconic wrestling star of the mid-90s, Sunny, has been struggling with substance abuse for several years now. She was arrested three times between May and June 2015 under the DUI charges. On January 2016, she pleaded guilty to the DUI charges and was sentenced to ninety days in prison, in August. As she had violated the terms of the-then parole, she was taken into custody yet again.

Although there is not much information regarding the recently granted parole, prowrestlingsheet.com reports it to be similar to the previous probation.

Sunny intends to turn her life around and has been involved with a rehabilitation centre from time to time. In July, she completed a long stint of the rehabilitation program. As she was determined to make her life alcohol-free once again, WWE decided to sponsor that heavy budgeted rehab plan.

What’s next?

After the news of her release from prison was made public, TMZ contacted Sunny, and they have confirmed that the WWE Hall of Famer is on her way to rehab. They also pointed out that Sunny insists on leading a clean and steady life.

Sportskeeda’s take

Sunny has been arrested on multiple occasions over the last few years. Most of such arrests, however, were somehow linked with substance abuse.

WWE has taken the initiative to offer a helping hand to their "First Diva" so that she can turn her life around and we hope that both the parties are successful in their mission, that is, to help Sunny get back a healthy and alcohol-free life.