WWE News: The Miz retains Intercontinental championship against Apollo Crews

The Miz retains with some heel tactics

The Miz made a full entrance as he was set to defend his Intercontinental Title match his opponent for the night Apollo Crews was already inside the squared circle as the show came back from commercials.

Crews started off the proceedings with a well-executed Enziguri and was dominant in the opening minutes of the match.

Apollo Crews brought out some incredible moves off his arsenal, and The Miz struggled to keep up with the challenger’s pace. A spinning backdrop, a cross-body splash off the top rope and a picture perfect suplex later, The Awesome One somehow managed to kick out of several pinfall attempts by Crews.

Maryse tried to interfere, but the referee caught her in the act and signalled her to leave the ringside.

A brief back and forth ensued, following which The Miz reversed Crews’ finisher, almost landing on the referee, who took a moment to recover. The Miz took advantage of this and poked Crews in the eye to seal the win a with a Skull Crushing Finale.

After the fight, Renee Young asked the Champion about his obsession with Dean Ambrose; the IC Champion made a stunning comeback by pointing out Young’s ‘not so secret’ relationship with The Lunatic Fringe instead, which resulted in The Miz getting slapped.

Also read: WWE Rumours: Vince McMahon unhappy with Apollo Crews

Renee Young then left the ring in disgust as the Miz laughed it off.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com