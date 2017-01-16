WWE News: The Rock congratulates Triple H for the UK Championship Tournament

The Rock sent his congratulations to Triple H on the success of the WWE UK Championship tournament.

16 Jan 2017

The Rock congratulated Triple H

What’s the story?

Multiple time former WWE Champion and current Hollywood star, The Rock, sent his congratulations to Triple H and the crew behind the WWE UK Championship Tournament.

When Triple H sent out a tweet thanking everyone involved in the making of the tournament, the Rock responded saying:

@TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

WWE held the first night of the UK Championship Tournament last night live on the WWE Network from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England.

16 of the best independent wrestlers in the UK have been signed to take part in the tournament, the winner of which will be crowned the first ever WWE UK Champion.

The tournament finishes tonight with a second two-hour special on the WWE Network, with men like Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Mark Andrews being the favourites to walk away with the title belt.

The heart of the matter

WWE has been expanding their horizons with their foray into the United Kingdom, and it’s great to see one of their biggest ever stars keeping an eye on what’s going on.

Many fans around the world took to social media to praise the tournament and the action from the first night. If the second night is anything like the first we are certainly in for a treat.

What’s next?

To see one of the world's most recognisable men throwing some praise towards everyone involved in the tournament is fantastic. In only a few hours, we will find out who will become the inaugural WWE UK Champion.

The last few years have seen a massive boom in the British wrestling scene, with the men and women who wrestle in the United Kingdom rightfully seen as some of the best in the entire world.

Following the tournament, it is expected that WWE will begin production of a weekly WWE UK show for the WWE Network. This current tournament is the perfect way to build up some of the current crop of British stars to become the main players on that show.

Sportskeeda’s take

When a man the calibre of The Rock takes the time to praise what you are doing, then you must be doing something right.

Triple H has taken some great ideas like NXT and the Cruiserweight Classic and has run with them in the past. The UK Championship idea seems to be the next in the line of great ideas coming to fruition.

Seeing some of the best talents the UK has to offer on this show and the potential for a full show to come out of it, is one of the best things to happen in the last few years for WWE.

