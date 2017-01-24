WWE News: The Undertaker confronts Brock Lesnar and Goldberg before Raw goes off air

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar made shocking appearances on the last episode of RAW before the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg’s return attracted surprise appearances from Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker

What’s the story?

Time stood still last night on RAW as three of the biggest names in the wrestling business confronted each other just days before the Royal Rumble. In a moment for the ages, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and the Undertaker were standing in the ring face-to-face as the show ended.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg was the first man to announce his entry into the Royal Rumble match.

Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker too followed suit and announced that they would also compete in the 30 men over-the-top-rope Battle Royal. Brock has been seething with rage after his loss to Goldberg at Survivor Series and will look to settle the score at the Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg returned to Monday Night RAW with his usual flair and intensity. He was cutting a promo when Paul Heyman interrupted him and claimed that Goldberg might face a scenario where he would have to face Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match.`

The crowd popped as Lesnar’s music hit, and the Beast Incarnate emerged. Heyman declared that Goldberg would be beaten, victimised, and humiliated before being eliminated by the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar then marched down to the ring. This was the first time that the two men faced each other since their clash at Survivor Series last year.

Just when it looked like things could not get better, the lights dimmed, and Undertaker’s music hit. The Ohio crowd cheered in jubilation as the Undertaker stood in the middle of the ring when the lights came back on.

What followed was a savage staredown that sent shivers down the spine of every WWE fan.

What’s next?

All three men are firm favourites to win the Royal Rumble match. While Brock and Goldberg are due for a blowout clash sometime in future, this might very well be the Undertaker’s last Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda's Take

The three icons have made the Royal Rumble a much bigger deal than it already is. This segment on Monday Night RAW was just a glimpse of the events that will transpire at the Alamodome on January 29.

Moreover, the Undertaker’s presence is a glaring reminder that all 29 men must pass through the Deadman to secure an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

