WWE News: Tommy Dreamer explains why he is upset with James Ellsworth

Ellsworth has managed to piss off another Superstar!

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently featured in an interview segment titled ‘Hardcore Dreamer’ with Under The Mat Radio, where he talked about his apparent displeasure with WWE Superstar James Ellsworth.

He also spoke about the ECW Unauthorized Special; that was broadcasted on the WWE Network as a tribute to the now defunct ECW.

Supposedly, James Ellsworth was to appear at the House of Hardcore 23 event last week, to team up with Dreamer in the main event match against The Squad (Spirit Squad). However, the chinless wonder pulled out of the match citing contractual agreements with WWE as the primary cause for his no-show.

These antics of Ellsworth did not go down well with Dreamer, who stated that he was unhappy with him.

He later joked about it and said that, although the chinless wonder screwed Dean Ambrose in the storyline, he had screwed him in real life. Here’s a video of James Ellsworth’s recent appearance on Smackdown:

When asked about the ECW Unauthorized Special on the WWE Network, Dreamer said that the broadcast felt like the edited version of the original programme. He also noted that it was the first time that himself, Paul Heyman, Dudleys, and Taz were all together, since ECW One Night Stand in 2005.

Despite his issues with Heyman, Dreamer claimed that the success of ECW was courtesy of the loudmouth promoter. While he felt that Heyman screwed him over multiple times, Dreamer notes that it was all done to keep the business afloat, and he cannot hold a grudge against Heyman for that.

The interview sent Dreamer down the sweet and sour memory lane, which he credits for making him the man he has now become.

“It was the best times in people’s lives, and I’ve said it myself, I learned a lot about the person I am and why I am what I am. I experienced loss, a lot of people tell me what ECW meant to them (Blah Blah Blah) but ECW didn’t have to go away, but it did, it was like a death to me. One day you’re on top of the world and then next you’re unemployed.”

