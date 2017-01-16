WWE News: Tommy End makes surprise appearance at the UK Championship Tournament

Tommy End had his first match on WWE TV.

Tommy End, who will wrestle under the name Aleister Black in NXT

What’s the story?

During day two of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, Tommy End made an unannounced appearance and had his first televised match in a WWE ring against Neville.

In case you didn’t know...

Tommy End is a fifteen-year veteran, who just signed with the WWE in June of 2016. Known for using a plethora of incredibly devastating strikes, End made a name for himself extensively throughout Europe and the United Kingdom.

He also dabbled in some independent territories in the United States, such as Pro Wrestling Guerilla. He has trained under the tutelage of Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno), Nigel McGuinness, Mike Quackenbush, and British wrestling legend Johnny Kidd.

The heart of the matter

After the semifinal match between Tyler Bate and Wolfgang and before the tournament finals, Neville made his way down to the ring.

He cut a promo on getting left out of yet another tournament that he deserved to be in because his inclusion would have made the result a foregone conclusion.

He finished his promo saying that no man in the country deserved to stand across the ring from him. That’s when Tommy End made his way out to the ring. The two had a decent match for the time they were given. Neville picked up the win after delivering a top rope hurricanrana and hitting the Red Arrow.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This was a good way to expose the casual WWE fans to Tommy End, in front of a molten hot crowd who knew his work extensively. He had a good showing in his first match on WWE TV, though there were some visible nerves, and understandably so, even for a fifteen-year veteran.

I’m glad that they let him use the Tommy End moniker for this match, as it differentiates this performance from his work for NXT, where he’ll be wrestling under the name Aleister Black.

While I don’t necessarily agree with having him lose in his debut, I feel like they did it the right way. In that, I mean that he had a pretty competitive match with an established WWE star who is currently receiving a strong push in the Cruiserweight Division.

Tommy End is a guy that I really don’t think they can possibly “miss” on, regardless of what name they announce when he comes through the curtain. Only time will tell, but for someone who knows of his previous work, he’s the kind of guy that can carry the NXT brand forward after Shinsuke Nakamura leaves it.

