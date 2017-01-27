WWE News: Triple H admits that he is disappointed with the current state of NXT

Major changes to shake NXT up soon?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 27 Jan 2017, 13:08 IST

Can Triple H restore NXT to its former glory?

What’s the story?

NXT has been experiencing somewhat of a lull for the last few months. Ever since the brand split, the smark paradise of WWE has not been up to the standards many expect it to be.

In a shocking turn of events, Triple H recently admitted in a media call that he is not happy with the current state of NXT.

In case you didn’t know...

While the brand split has done wonders for both SmackDown and Raw, it has left the developmental circuit of WWE hanging in limbo. With the call-up of several major stars from NXT, the brand has been devoid of many interesting elements lately.

WWE is currently pushing very few of the present NXT talents. This has been a sore spot for the ardent fans of the show as they can clearly see the differences between the glory of the past and the folly of the present for the brand.

The heart of the matter

Triple H recently participated in a media call prior to NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. He admitted publicly that he was not happy with the current state of NXT.

During the call, Triple H alluded the disappointment to the mass call-up of NXT stars to the main roster, he was also quoted as saying the following:

“I’m not happy with where it is right now by far. I want it to be much better than it is, but it’s a rebuilding process. All these things going on, they all make changes in the ecosystem. Where everything lands at the end of the day is a moving target”

Triple H also said that they were currently in a rebuilding process for NXT.and mentioned that they were eyeing for some changes to the show to improve its quality.

“There are some things and some changes that I’m hopeful will happen sooner than later that will expand it and make the show better”

What’s next?

With the Royal Rumble around the corner, one has to wonder what state NXT will be in after the PPV. It is a known fact that some of the top superstars of NXT might debut on the main roster during the Royal Rumble match as surprise entrants.

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio is set to take place on this Saturday. Bobby Roode will fight the charismatic Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship while Asuka will face three challengers to hold her spot at the top of the NXT women’s division.

While the card of TakeOver: San Antonio is not as great as its past ones, we can still expect a few stellar bouts from the talents in NXT.

Sportskeeda’s take

Triple H is right on the mark. The mass exodus of top stars from NXT has left a void that could not be filled soon enough. Though the developmental has been working to raise the show to its past standards, the lack of established stars hurts them more often than not.

NXT is surely in for some tough times. Hopefully, the changes being made will help the brand retain its glory.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com