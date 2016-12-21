WWE News: Updated cards for December 2016 Live events in New York city

AJ Styles is one of the many WWE superstars a part of the NYC house shows this month.

WWE will be holding two house show events this month in New York City. The Dec. 26 will be held at Madison Square Garden and will feature the SmackDown talent. Raw superstars will perform at the Barclays Center on Dec. 28.

The Raw card has eight matches booked, while the SmackDown event has a total of seven. Below are the updated cards for the two Live events:

December 26th, Madison Square Garden (SmackDown):

- WWE World Champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose

- WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton vs. American Alpha vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater

- WWE Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz in a steel cage match

- WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

- Kalisto vs. Baron Corbin

- Apollo Crews & Jack Swagger & The Hype Bros vs. The Ascension & The Vaudevillains

- Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

John Cena will be present at the event, which will be one of the major selling points of the show. It’s worth noting that since Zack Ryder has been injured and is out for a few weeks, the tag team match will definitely not be featuring him anymore. There might be a replacement for him in the team or the Hype Bros. might get taken out altogether.

Also read: WWE News: CM Punk jokes about returning to Smackdown Live in Chicago

Here’s a Tweet posted by MSG’s official Twitter account hyping the event:

The @WWE Holiday Tour is heading back to The Garden on Dec 26! You won't want to miss this mega main event! https://t.co/9ViCHeE39v #WWE pic.twitter.com/jI5QHPy8TB — MSG (@TheGarden) December 16, 2016

December 28th, Barclays Center (Raw):

- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship.

- Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho in a Street Fight.

- New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

- Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte for the RAW Women’s Championship.

- Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) vs. Rusev (with Lana).

- Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman.

- Big Show, Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Darren Young (with Bob Backlund) vs. Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, Jinder Mahal and Bo Dallas.

- Bayley, Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan vs. Dana Brooke, Emma and Nia Jax

It’s worth noting that Sasha Banks and Charlotte aren’t embroiled in a feud anymore, so the match might end up having Bayley instead of Sasha Banks instead. Sasha Banks might replace Bayley in the second women’s match of the evening.

Here’s a Tweet by the Barclays Center’s official Twitter account promoting the event:

The official YouTube channel of Madison Square Garden has been advertising the Dec. 26 event early November. The channel recently posted the updated video seen above. The bctvbrooklyn channel has also uploaded an updated video for the Dec. 28 event at the Barclays Center.

Tickets are still available for both the holiday events.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com