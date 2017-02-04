WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer JJ Dillon Recently Retired From Prison

JJ Dillon had recently retired on December 1st from the James T. Vaugn Correctional Center where inmates took two staffers as hostages.

What’s the Story?

According to PWMania.com, there appears to be a pro wrestling connection with the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware that was recently in the news where inmates had taken two staffers as hostages. According to reports, the prison was secured after there was a two-day standoff, which unfortunately left one of the hostages dead. WWE Hall of Famer, JJ Dillon had previously worked at the prison and retired officially on December 1st, 2016. He stated that he knew plenty of the staffers there, including the one who passed away.

In Case You Didn’t Know:

The situation at the prison started on 10:38 am on Wednesday (Feb 1st, 2017) when a corrections officer made a call for immediate assistance in Building C Tier B, which houses 125 inmates. When prisoners held staffers hostage, it appears that the prison was on lockdown at the time according to State Police Sgt. Richard Bratz. A total of four staffers were taken the hostage, and one officer who was injured was released at 5:25 pm that evening. Around 2 pm on Wednesday, a News Journal tip line had received a call from a woman who had stated that her fiance was an inmate at the prison and was being held hostage.

The Heart of the Matter:

According to DelawareOnline.com, there were demands that came in in the form of a manifesto and had mostly called for prison reforms. The individual who held these victims hostage was talking about an improper sentencing order, status sheets being wrong, and oppression towards inmates. Inmates were blaming Donald Trump for the hostage situation taking place and stated that all the things he is doing now, they believe will be making their institution worse off than it currently is. Prisoners continued on explaining that they are in dire need of education as well as a rehabilitation program that works for everybody.

JJ Dillon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013

What’s Next?

JJ Dillon had retired from the facility back in December but knew the victims firsthand. JJ is retired and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

JJ Dillon had successfully been part of arguably the greatest faction in the world, the 4 Horsemen. Little did people know he had a career outside of professional wrestling inside the prison system. It is a tragedy what happened in Delaware, as one would be certain, JJ is still shaken up by the recent events that transpired.