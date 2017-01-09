WWE News: WWE posting videos of Kassius Ohno's past matches on NXT

To show fans who Kassius Ohno is, WWE has posted multiple videos of the former Chris Hero, a wrestling star who previously worked in NXT.

Chris Hero AKA Kassius Ohno returned to NXT recently

What’s the story?

WWE have released a handful of videos on their Youtube channel featuring Kassius Ohno, who recently returned to WWE at Thursday night’s NXT taping.

These are matches from his time in NXT earlier this decade, including his bouts against CJ Parker, Trent Barreta, and a six-man tag match that saw him team up with the Ascension against the Usos and Richie Steamboat.

There is also a segment between him and current NXT General Manager William Regal.

The videos are as follows:

In case you didn’t know

Ohno is better known as independent wrestling star Chris Hero who has worked with companies like EVOLVE and PWG over the past few years. He worked for them following his departure from NXT in 2013 and has created a bigger name for himself during this time.

Ohno actually began with WWE during the Florida Championship Wrestling days, the old promotion that used to be the company’s developmental territory before NXT got rebranded.

He then lasted for a little over one year in the Full Sail University-based show before his release.

The heart of the matter

The return of Ohno to NXT will seemingly add an extra face to the main event scene. This is based on his interaction with Shinsuke Nakamura and the NXT Championship to close the most recent taping.

With Samoa Joe potentially being called up by WWE, there are even fewer faces able to take on a headliner spot for TakeOver events, so it’s possible that NXT sees Ohno as someone who can fill that role.

Based on current NXT programming, Nakamura and Bobby Roode are the only established main event talents. While others like Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger are lingering, they have not been built to the point where they would be relied on to sell out a 10,000-seat venue, yet.

What’s next?

Now we will wait and see when Ohno will appear on an episode of NXT. Fans who aren’t familiar with him can use these videos that WWE posted to get accustomed to his wrestling style.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ohno is one of the few wrestlers you will see return and not be found on the WWE Network since he precedes the NXT on WWE Network days. So, the more of these videos that WWE posts on YouTube, the better.

Videos of him wrestling for EVOLVE and PWG have also circulated online before.

With Roode set to face Nakamura at TakeOver: San Antonio, we could see Ohno jump into the NXT Championship scene immediately after. If so, could he become the next NXT Champion?

