WWE News: WWE releases video package hyping John Cena's return

John Cena is rumoured to face Styles at Royal Rumble

WWE’s franchise player John Cena is set to return next week to SmackDown Live! and WWE is not above creating some hype for his return. WWE has recently released a video package highlighting John Cena’s return next week.

John Cena has been on and off WWE television programming for some time now. His commitments outside WWE such as hosting Saturday Night Live! and American Grit have prevented him from being involved full-time with the company.

But now that John Cena is finished with his commitments outside WWE for the time being, he is set to return next week on SmackDown Live! for the last SmackDown episode of the year.

In order to create hype for his return, WWE has recently released a promo video. The one-minute video package showcases John Cena’s time in WWE. You can check it out below:

It is to be noted that the last time John Cena’s return was hyped this much was when he returned from his injury to Raw. And if one recalls right, things exploded that night when Styles turned heel and attacked John viciously.

Surely, we can expect something like that to happen this week on SmackDown Live! given that WWE is gearing up for Royal Rumble. It is rumoured that Cena will face Styles at Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship.

Yet another confrontation that could happen is between Dean Ambrose and John Cena.

Though it is highly unlikely, John Cena and Ambrose have had some heated exchanges in the past. There is also the rumour surrounding WWE’s plans for John Cena vs The Undertaker match at WrestleMania. If WWE is looking to build that rivalry, we can expect them to start very soon.

Regardless of the plans, John Cena's presence on SmackDown alone would boost certainly the ratings for the show. With no top crowd attractions in store and a depleted midcard roster, it is evident that John’s return would be a shot in the arm for the SmackDown Live! show to continue its’ rise in ratings.

If rumours are to be believed, WWE has a lot planned for this week’s SmackDown in Chicago (which is incidentally CM Punk’s hometown, so expect John Cena to get booed out of the building).

