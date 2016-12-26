WWE News: WWE title match set for Smackdown Live Wild Card finals

Daniel Bryan announced that Styles will defend the championship in a triple threat match

This week’s SmackDown Live has a big fight feel to it. ‘The Phenomenal One’ AJ Styles is all set to defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

Last week Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin were booked in a match to close out the show with the stipulation that the winner would become the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

Corbin, however, launched Ziggler on to Styles who was at ringside for commentary.

This led to AJ Styles interfering in the matchup causing a disqualification. Styles lost his composure and took to beating down Ziggler and Corbin mercilessly. The WWE Champion landed a number of vicious chair shots on the backs of Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan then came out and made an announcement that Styles would defend his title against both men in a Triple threat match at the SmackDown Live Wild Card Finals next week.

A triple threat match will, in fact, keep the current champion at a disadvantage as he does not have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title. Also, there are no disqualifications making it an ‘everything goes’ match.

The official match preview is as follows:

Following the controversial conclusion to their match on the Dec. 20 episode of SmackDown LIVE, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan declared that both Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin would receive an opportunity at “The Champ that Runs the Camp” in a WWE Championship Match on the SmackDown LIVE Wild Card Finals. How will Styles adapt to the free-for-all that will completely erase any type of championship advantage? And will Ziggler or Corbin be able to make the most of their opportunity and close out 2016 as the new WWE Champion?

There are other two title matches on the card with Becky Lynch taking on Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and a tag team match between the champions Wyatt family, The Usos, American Alpha and the team of Heath Slater and Rhyno.

