NJPW News: Dave Meltzer rates Okada vs Omega 6 stars; Says it may have been the greatest match in pro wrestling history

Did we just see the greatest pro wrestling match of all time?

If any match has ever deserved 6 stars, this one did

What’s the story?

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer just gave 6 stars out of 5 to the Wrestle Kingdom main-event between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. In an incredible testament to the performers, this is the fifth 5-star of match of Okada’s career the sixth match over 4.75 stars that Omega has had since the beginning of 2016.

“Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada may have put on the greatest match in pro wrestling history in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11 on 1/4 at the Tokyo Dome.” – Dave Meltzer

Also Read: NJPW News - Kazuchika Okada retains the IWGP Heavyweight Championship after defeating Kenny Omega

In case you didn’t know..

Omega challenged Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11. The duo tore the house down in an incredible main event that left some fans with tears in their eyes after it was over. Okada and Omega threw everything the had at each other. Both men impressed but Omega’s performance was something special. Both wrestlers and fans took to Twitter after the match to comment on the masterclass they’d just witnessed.

Also Read: Twitter reacts to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer is the most famous pro wrestling journalist probably ever. He doesn’t hand out 5 star match willy-nilly and this is the first match that he has rated 6 stars out of 5. The match was truly incredible and hard to believe if you haven’t seen it.

What’s next?

Omega is set to ascend into superstardom in 2017 and will definitely win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship sometime in 2017. Okada will continue as the face of New Japan for now, a spot that he’s held for the last couple of years and deservedly so.

Sportskeeda’s take

No match will ever top this. It was truly incredible and definitely the best match that I’ve ever seen. If any match does top it, then we can’t imagine how amazing that match would be.

Tweet Speak

Only from people who didn't see the match or are consumed with being contrarians, which only reflects on them in both cases. https://t.co/le2xPDZx9l — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 5, 2017