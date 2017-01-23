WWE / NJPW News: Kenny Omega says his plans could change at a moment's notice

Kenny Omega still isn't sure where he wants to go.

by Simon Cotton News 23 Jan 2017, 00:30 IST

Kenny Omega’s entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 11. Could we see something similar in another company?

What’s the Story?

NJPW wrestler Kenny Omega talked with Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio and talked about his future claiming he was not at liberty to say because there was nothing to share.

“I am not at liberty to share anything because there really isn’t anything to share. I’m just a free man and I thought I would just sit around and do nothing. Exercise my options to wait and negotiate. Since then I decided to take some bookings but I haven’t really decided one way or another what I am going to do. I am leaning more in one direction than another but that doesn’t mean things can’t turn around in a moment’s notice. It’s really what’s on the table. What I feel will make a difference for me career-wise. This isn’t going to be who outbids that other guy kinda thing. I’m still young and still healthy and I just want to make a difference in the wrestling world.”

In Case You Didn’t Know

Omega debuted with NJPW in 2010 and has been with the company ever since, though he would still compete in other organisations like Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Ring of Honor.

He signed with the company officially in 2014 and would join the Bullet Club. After Wrestle Kingdom 10, Omega turned on former NJPW talent and Bullet Club Leader AJ Styles and announced himself as the new leader of the Bullet Club.

Omega fought for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship earlier this year against Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11, but did not win the title. The match would receive critical praise by fans and wrestlers alike and would be the first match awarded 6 out of 5 stars by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Dave Meltzer, Omega’s contract with NJPW is set to expire at the end of the month; January 31, 2017.

The heart of the matter

Omega seems to be weighing his options as to which company he would like to sign with. He is one of the hottest acts in wrestling outside of the WWE and he is likely using that to his advantage to get the best contract possible.

What’s Next?

His contract will expire before the Royal Rumble, so an appearance at that show is out of the question. However, the odds of Omega signing with the WWE are unknown given Omega’s recent comments about the WWE Championship in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“This IWGP title means more with me than any WWE championship. The WWE belt means nothing, it means absolutely nothing. They pass around that belt like a hot potato. I probably have a neighbor on my block who held that belt at one point. There is no prestige to that belt whatsoever.”

On the other hand, in another interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega discussed interest in fighting John Cena at some point.

“John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most. If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.”

Sportskeeda’s Take

Omega is in a great position to make a lot of money and get a great contract where ever he decides to go. As previously stated, he is one of the hottest act in wrestling outside of the WWE and that’s a big factor in contract negotiations.

WWE needs more stars to fill the roster for these brands and securing one of NJPW’s biggest stars would definitely be of help.

On the other hand, if Omega’s comments about the WWE are to be believed, then Omega might want to stay in NJPW a little longer and win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Omega has the attention of the wrestling world and his decision will make countless headlines; regardless of who he signs with.

Tweet Speak

Omega took to twitter two days after his main event against Okada where he announced his plans to move on from Japan.