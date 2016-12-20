NJPW News: Road To The Tokyo Dome results (December 17th, 2016)

The event inspired a similar reaction from the fans.

NJPW hosted Road to Tokyo Dome on December 17th, 2016. Here are the results:

Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoshi Tatsu vs. Jushin Thunder Liger & Henare (Tag Team match)

A peculiar match to kick off proceedings. Taguchi showcased his famous sliding hip attack, while Liger brought forward a wide array of moves from his arsenal. Yoshi Tatsu had a forgettable match, although Henare proved to be a dark horse in the match.

He has improved leaps and bounds over the years, and his dedication to the sport has become very apparent. However, Henare and Liger failed to capitalise on the moment, and Taguchi and Yoshi Tatsu emerged victoriously. The match was decent and got the fans ready, for what lay ahead.

Result: Taguchi & Yoshi Tatsu won via pinfall

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Bone Soldier (Tag Team Match)

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano won the short match in a dominant fashion. Yano engaged in his usual shenanigans, while Ishii destroyed Bone Soldier to get the win. The match was almost a squash, yet no one really wanted to see Yujiro Takahashi & Bone Soldier in an extended match.

Result: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano won via pinfall

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Juice Robinson vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens (Six-man tag team match)

Before the match, Toru Yano arrived to ring the bell, something that he did the previous night as well. Tonga and Loa tried to launch a sneak attack on their opponents but failed miserably. The match continued, and Makabe hit the King Kong knee drop, which gave Juice Robinson an opportunity to score a victory for his team.

Result: Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Juice Robinson won via pinfall

Yuji Nagata vs. Manabu Nakanishi (Singles match)

The two veterans of the Japanese wrestling scene collided in a weak bout overall. With that said, Nagata still has that magic, but Nakanishi’s mistake held him back. He strolled wild, hitting a suplex, a missile dropkick and even a rough looking Plancha, but couldn’t convince the crowd with his performance.

Nagata fired up and hit Nakanishi with Xploders and Germans, but the latter managed to kick out on one because he can do that!

Nagata then hit a series of kicks followed by another Xploder off the top rope, coupled with more kicks to finally register the win, much to the delight of the fans, who couldn’t wait for the match to end.

Result: Yuji Nagata won via pinfall

Katsuyori Shibata & Tiger Mask IV vs. Hirooki Goto & Jado ( Tag Team Match)

Jado & Tiger were here just to get beat up. Ever since they were relegated to the Rambo, they haven’t done much, and this match was no different. Jado did his Flair tribute spots, but Tiger countered for a hot tag to Shibata. However, a sleeper hold to Jado helped seal the win.

Result: Katsuyori Shibata & Tiger Mask IV win via submission

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Kushida & David Finlay vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI (Five on Five Tag Team Match)

There was chaos right from the get go. Tanahashi got to play the hero, while Kushida was subjected to major heat. In the end, Tanahashi picked up the win for his team.

Result: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Kushida & David Finlay won via pinfall

Kenny Omega & Bad Luck Fale defeated Kazuchika Okada & Yoshi-Hashi

Once again Okada and Omega were kept to a bare minimum. Hashi got major heat from the crowd and played the role very well. Omega hit the One Winged Angel on Hashi for the win. Omega and Okada cut a promo post-match, which lead to Fale attacking the later from the back.

Result: Kenny Omega & Bad Luck Fale win via pinfall.

