NJPW News: Why Kenny Omega wasn't satisfied with the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11

The Okada v. Omega main event of Wrestle Kingdom is a match of the year candidate, so why was Omega not content with it?

by Jeremy Bennett News 19 Jan 2017, 12:26 IST

While his stock shot through the roof after Wrestle Kingdom 11, Kenny Omega wasn’t satisfied...

What’s the story?

According to WrestlingInc.com, Kenny Omega recently spoke with Tokyo Sports a couple of weeks after his amazing 45-minute match in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11 with Kazuchika Okada. Omega would go on to say in the interview that he wasn’t satisfied with the match, simply because he was unable to obtain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega had an amazing 2016. He came a long way from Wrestle Kingdom 10, where he lost to Kushida for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to when he became the first foreign-born wrestler to win the G1 Climax tournament to earn his title shot at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Here are the highlights of the match that was rated 6 stars by Dave Meltzer:

The heart of the matter...

In regards to the aftermath of the loss at Wrestle Kingdom 11, Kenny Omega said,

“I want to have the richest of prizes in my possession wherever that may be.”

This quote and the current hiatus Omega is taking, has fuelled rumours of him being WWE-bound.

What’s next?

It was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Omega is advertised to appear for a promotion in Santiago, Chile on January 28th, but there are also rumours that Omega could be in the Royal Rumble; which is the same weekend. We will possibly know by the end of the month after Omega’s first appearance post-Wrestle Kingdom.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is no surprise that Kenny Omega was disappointed at failing to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show of the year. His quote of “wherever that may be” is definitely going to stir up the internet with the hopes that he shows up in the Royal Rumble.

While the WWE will likely grab Omega eventually, the Rumble could be a stretch. If the WWE pulls it off, it will be an amazing moment and an epic surprise.

