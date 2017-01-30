NJPW Road to New Beginning Results (1/29/2017): Suzuki-gun stands tall, Los Ingobernables suffers defeat

Minoru Suzuki sends a message to Kazuchika Okada.

Minoru Suzuki declared himself as the King of Pro-Wrestling.

Described below is the card for NJPW's day 2 of the Road to New Beginning show. The show took place on the 29th of January and was carried out at the Shizukuishi Sports Park Gymnasium, in the town of Shizukuishi, a part of the Iwate district.

The card featured two singles matches, and four tag team matches, with the main event between members of CHAOS and Suzuki-gun.

#1 Tomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato

The match featured a time limit of 10 minutes. Unfortunately, the match ended in a no-contest via time out.

#2 Yuji Nagata vs. Henare

Nagata defeated Henare via submission after applying a backdrop hold.

#3 Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Jushin Thunder Liger (TenKoji) vs. Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Gedo (CHAOS)

Toru Yano secured the win for CHAOS via pinfall after applying a school boy on Hiroyoshi Tenzan.

#4 Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Yoshi Tatsu (Great Bash Heel) vs. Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Suzuki-gun)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. pinned Yoshi Tatsu after hitting him with the Killer Bomb, thus allowing Suzuki-gun to pick up the win.

#5 Katsuyori Shibata, Juice Robinson & Tiger Mask IV vs. Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay & Jado (CHAOS)

In what turned out to be a surprisingly short match, Juice Robinson hit the Pulp Friction (Jumping Killswitch) on Jado and pinned him to pick up the win.

#6 Michael Elgin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi, Ryusuke Taguchi & KUSHIDA vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi (Los Ingobernables de Japon)

Los Ingobernables de Japon sustained defeat at the hands of their opponents after Michael Elgin hit the Elgin Bomb on BUSHI and pinned him to claim the win.

#7 Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, Rocky Romero & Barreta vs. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku (Suzuki-gun)

The leader of Suzuki-gun, Minoru Suzuki hit the Gotch-Piledriver on Barreta and pinned him to pick-up the win. After the match, Suzuki cut a promo declaring himself the "King of Pro Wrestling" and foretold that everyone shall kneel before him.

