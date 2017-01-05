NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11: Best GIF's and videos

A video recap of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Wrestle Kingdom 11 kicked off 2017 with a bang

I won’t mince my words – Wrestle Kingdom 11 was one of the best pro wrestling PPV’s that I’ve ever seen. What a way to kick off 2017! For those not lucky enough to have caught the show, we’ve compiled some of the best GIF’s from the WK11, including the incredible main event between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega which will surely be a candidate for 2017 Match of the year.

Let’s start off with GIF’s from the main event between Okada and Omega. The match had a number of incredible spots that had us gasping in the Sportskeeda office.

Here are GIF’s and videos from the rest of the matches

Tetsuya Naito (C) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi (for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Katsuyori Shibata (C) vs Hirooki Goto (for the NEVER Openweight Championship)