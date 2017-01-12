NXT (11/01/2017): 5 Points to note

New feuds, new Takeover matches, and a classic main event to end the show!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jan 2017, 14:59 IST

Glad to report that NXT is in full swing again

For the last two weeks, we’ve been subjected to repeat airings of what were essentially house shows, from NXT’s tour to Japan and Australia. The matches were undoubtedly pretty cool, but the missing component in those cases was the storyline, the key factor that separates WWE from other ‘real’ sporting events.

This week, we returned to Full Sail University and the yellow brand was back in form once more, baybeh!

Stories were set into motion across the NXT Championship title picture, the NXT women's title division, as well as the tag team title scenario. New contenders emerged, and old ones played mind games with the Champions. Let’s count down the top five points to note from this week’s episode of NXT!

#5 Yet another classic match

Can these two teams ever work a bad match?

#DIY and The Revival created magic last year, especially at NXT Takeover: Toronto. The Full Sail University crowd finally got to witness the same intensity from these men that had enchanted those who had attended these spectacular Takeover events.

The Revival work brilliantly as heels, and it almost seemed as if Corey Graves was their manager, as he kept putting them over on commentary. As expected, the Full Sail crowd was invested in the match with their ‘Johnny Wrestling’ and ‘Psycho Killer’ chants.

This wasn't as good as the Takeover matches were, but it was still a pretty darn good match, all throughout. The chemistry that the men have is off the charts, and one wonders if tag team wrestling in WWE will ever be as good as it has been with these two teams.

Even though #DIY picked up the win, they did not have much time to celebrate as they were blindsided by The Authors of Pain, who will face them at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. One wonders if this is the end for The Revival in NXT! Could we see them challenge Cesaro/Sheamus on Raw or renew their rivalry with American Alpha on Smackdown Live?