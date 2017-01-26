NXT Takeover: San Antonio - Bold Predictions!

NXT prepares fans for the Royal Rumble, with a huge Takeover in San Antonio!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 15:23 IST

The superstars of NXT Takeover the Alamo City!

We are just a couple of days away from another exciting NXT Takeover event! This time, NXT heads to the great state of Texas, for NXT Takeover: San Antonio. This event will take place at the historic Freeman Coliseum, which typically holds roughly 10,000 fans for a wrestling event.

Just to give you a little background about this venue, there actually was a WWF pay-per-view held at The Freeman Coliseum. Back in 1991, "This Tuesday in Texas" took place in this very building. This particular event was somewhat unique, primarily because of how the card was structured for the show. On-air, there was a total of five televised matches.

However, there were eight dark matches, prior to the start of the pay-per-view. The event was headlined by a Championship main event, featuring Hulk Hogan defeating The Undertaker to claim the WWF Championship.

This Saturday night, a new breed of talent will take over The Freeman Coliseum, as all three NXT titles will be on the line, including the main event, which will feature current NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, putting his title on the line against the very skilled, and dangerous Bobby Roode.

Who walks away with championship gold at the end of the night? Will there be any major upsets? We will all find out this weekend, only on the WWE Network! In the meantime, let's take a look at my predictions for the entire event.

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade Cien Almas

The battle of the underrated stars!

This could shape up to be a very interesting match-up between two highly underrated stars. Both of these guys had tremendous careers, way before WWE contracts ever came into their lives. Roderick may be the one with the technical edge, as well as the most experienced when it comes to big-time matches in this type of environment.

But, it's important to not overlook Andrade’s ability. This guy was and still is a huge name in Mexico, which is where he first gained notoriety.

Strong may have the more attractive resume, but both men are very likely to have bright futures with the company. It will be a fun match to watch and could lead to a rather lengthy feud. But as for this Saturday, there can be only one.

Prediction: Andrade Cien Almas comes out with the win in this very competitive battle.