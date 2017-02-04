Paige's WWE Return: Dave Meltzer doesn't see her returning anytime soon

Paige has not been featured on TV since June 2016.

The fans may just have to wait longer to see the Anti-Diva in action

What’s the story?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paige is not expected to return to the ring anytime soon. He also added that the WWE women’s superstar is still under contract but is still recovering from her surgery.

In case you didn’t know…

Paige had sustained some nerve damage in her back and shoulder and had to undergo surgery in September last year. She has not competed in a WWE ring since June 2016. However, she was drafted to RAW in the brand split draft the following month. The 24-year-old is also on her last strike regarding the Wellness policy following her 2 suspensions for violations in August and October.

The heart of the matter

In September, Paige underwent a neck surgery and it has been almost five months since she went under the knife. However, she is still a long way from making a comeback as she is not quite ready to take bumps in the ring.

A report in PWInsider had stated that Paige would not be able to make a return to ring in time for WrestleMania 33, which is in two months’ time from now. It is more likely that her realistic timetable would be around the summer of 2017.

Paige tweeted last week that she has started physiotherapy. Now, when a wrestling fan enquired about an update on Paige’s injury on Twitter, Meltzer replied that she is still a long way from making a return.

Still under contract. Long time until she returns after surgery. https://t.co/M1SPBFJk8h — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 4, 2017

What’s next?

There is not much for Paige as of now when it comes to her return. She has to continue her rehab and follow the doctor’s orders. Nikki Bella, who had a similar neck injury, took 10 months to make a comeback. She began training in June and could only return in August.

Thus you can expect Paige to return around two months after she resumes training provided there are no further setbacks. For now, she just has to be patient.

Sportskeeda’s take

Neck injuries cannot be taken lightly in the world of pro wrestling. Some of the all-time greats like Stone Cold and Edge have had to retire because of similar injuries. Bella’s career also nearly ended prematurely.

Paige is only 24, and it is unlikely that she will be forced into early retirement. She should not be rushed back as it will be a huge risk. She has the potential to be one of the greats in the women’s division and has a lot of wrestling left. We, the fans of wrestling, cannot simply wait for her to return to the ring.

