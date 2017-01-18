Poll: Which NXT Takeover event was the best of 2016?

Finn Balor won two NXT Year-end awards in 2015

What’s the story?

As NXT prepares for its NXT Year-end Awards, many categories have been announced. One of the categories allows fans to vote for their best #NXTTakeover event of the year. The nominees are Dallas, Toronto, The End and Brooklyn II.

While the Slammy Awards are fading in popularity, NXT has developed to be such a strong brand that WWE is counting on the input of the fans to make a decision. You can cast your votes below:

In case you didn’t know...

The year-end awards also occurred for NXT last year. Here were the results.

Female Competitor of the Year: Bayley

Tag Team of the Year: Enzo and Cass

Male Competitor of the Year: Finn Balor

NXT Takeover of the Year: Brooklyn

Match the Year: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – Takeover Brooklyn

Overall Competitor of the Year: Finn Balor

The heart of the matter

NXT has provided such an excellent alternative for not just the WWE Network, but WWE content altogether. With names such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Austin Aries, Eric Young, and Bobby Roode added to the 2016 roster, the brand added an extra level of star power to maintain the positive reviews it has been receiving.

Ultimately, the winners of these rewards should feel incredibly accomplished that they received so much fan support, no matter what the category is.

Sportskeeda’s take

Here is your opportunity to have a say! This will be for the best NXT Takeover event of the year, so please cast your votes!

