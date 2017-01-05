Predicting the 30 entrants in the Royal Rumble Match

One thing is for sure, this is going to be one of the most stacked Royal Rumbles in history. Are you ready?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 20:10 IST

Will this be the greatest Royal Rumble match of all time?

Ladies and gentlemen, we are well and truly on the road to the Royal Rumble and boy oh boy has it come around fast. It feels like only yesterday that the world was moaning and complaining about Triple H's title win in what was one of the better Rumbles of recent times.

Still, twelve months on from that fateful night we find ourselves in a similar scenario – Roman Reigns is on the verge of greatness once again.

But that's not the main thing people are focusing on this year. As a matter of fact, the 30-man over the top battle Royale feels as unpredictable as it has done in years. With the brand split once again taking centre stage, there's a whole host of Superstars in the running to win the big one.

Many fans consider the Rumble to be the most entertaining match of the year, and it's hard to disagree. The surprise returns, the fun eliminations and the fans counting down are all part of the fun.

Then again, over the last few years, we have been treated to a chorus of boos more often than not. So what has WWE's response been? That's right, put the event inside a 60,000-capacity stadium and throw as many stars on the card as possible. If that doesn't raise the eyebrows of even the most pessimistic fan then nothing will.

As we draw ever closer to the big night at the end of January, the spots in the match are starting to fill up nicely. With a handful of superstars having already been announced, it's time to take a swing at predicting all thirty entrants in what is sure to be an absolute slobber knocker.

Participants from the Red brand:

#1 Goldberg

Can Goldberg continue his path of destruction at the Rumble?

The most devastating man in all of WWE has already been announced, and unsurprisingly the guy is one of the favourites.

Following a fascinating appearance on Monday Night Raw this past week, it seems as if the company is teasing a number of different possibilities for good old Bill, heading into WrestleMania season. One way or the other, though, everyone in the Rumble match is ‘next’.

#2 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is looking for revenge

The Beast Incarnate is out for blood. We haven’t seen Brock since he was dismantled at the hands of Goldberg, which makes his entry into this match very interesting. The obvious choice would be to plant the seeds for the Goldberg rematch, however, it seems as if WWE doesn’t want things to be all that obvious.

You can expect an absolute bloodbath in San Antonio.

#3 Big E

Big E has a lot of potential as a singles star

A sure fire hit with the crowd, Big E will likely provide a few fun spots and be eliminated by a more important Superstar, but if the WWE want him to have a run as a singles Superstar, we could see something from the big man this year.

As we know from his time down in NXT, Big E can certainly pull off a more serious character when called upon.