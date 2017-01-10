Ranking WrestleManias 23-32 from worst to best

We all know we're on for a great show in Orlando, but over the years we've seeing varying degrees of success at WrestleMania.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jan 2017, 15:09 IST

There’s nothing quite like WrestleMania

WrestleMania. We say it every single year and it becomes a cliche, but it truly is the show of all shows. Every single time it comes around whether you're a casual or hardcore fan, the odds are that you'll be watching the showcase of the immortals.

There's just something that feels so special about the event that ensures you cannot take your eyes off the television screen for the four hours that it captures your attention.

Of course, we all know very well that not every year is a knockout success. Much like with the Super Bowl, the World Series and the NBA Finals you get occasions where things don't quite live up to expectations.

Unfortunately for the WWE, the promotion is put under a microscope much more so than the other events mentioned because they are in control of 95% of what happens on the night.

We as a wrestling community have come to expect a few disappointments here and there, with moments of brilliance intertwined that combine to form a show you'll be talking about for months. With that being said, when you look back on the recent history of Manias gone by you can certainly notice some differences between them all.

With WrestleMania 33 just around the corner, it's time to look back on the last 10 editions of Vince McMahon's brainchild and separate the worst from the best.

#10 WrestleMania 27

The Rock’s charisma wasn’t enough to prevent a horror show

Unfortunately, we have to start off with the bad to get to the good. In terms of quality, WWE was seriously short here and even The Rock being the guest host of the night couldn't save the day in Atlanta.

In many ways, this felt like a prequel to the following year's main event, with the botched ending of The Miz vs John Cena for the WWE Championship being the cherry on top of the whole thing.

In terms of production and the set, it was actually pretty solid. There was a nice feel to the stadium and the atmosphere, but the matches in the ring didn't live up to that. Punk vs Orton didn't really match up to expectations, Edge vs. Del Rio was average and bouts like Cole vs. Lawler in addition to the intergender six person tag match just sum up the show as a whole.

If it wasn't for Triple H vs. The Undertaker, this may have even surpassed WrestleMania 9 as the worst edition of the spectacle in history. As it stands, though, it comes across as an occasion that could've been great had there been less focus on things that probably weren't going to be blown off for another twelve months.

Two years later, however, it seemed that WWE didn't really learn from their mistakes.