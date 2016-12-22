Ranking WWE's top 5 best pay-per-views of 2016

Backlash 2016 was a SmackDown-exclusive event.

Regardless of whether you believe it has been an amazing or atrocious year for WWE, 2016 has been nothing short of memorable, for better or for worse. Raw right now is almost as unbearable to watch each week as it was at the onset of the year, but at least the company has produced some stellar pay-per-views in that time.

All right, so WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series did not need to be four hours long and weren't as excellent as usual, but WWE did a superb job with many of their B-level events this year.

Whether it was due to entertaining in-ring action or the solid stories told, they simply left viewers satisfied once they were over, which is actually a rare feat these days.

With Roadblock: End of the Line now behind us, we thankfully won't have another pay-per-view until the Royal Rumble later in January. In the meantime, let's attempt to rank WWE's top five greatest shows from 2016.

#5 TLC (December 2, 2016)

AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose had one of the best TLC matches in several years.

TLC has traditionally been an exceptional event each year, and the fact this year's instalment was also awesome shouldn't have come as any surprise. After all, it was a SmackDown-exclusive event, and the blue brand has previously delivered two sensational shows with Backlash and No Mercy.

Truth be told, there wasn't a bad bout on the entire TLC card and every match seemed to offer something special. Two titles changed hands with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton picking up the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Alexa Bliss capturing her premiere SmackDown Women's Championship.

The night also featured two phenomenal matchups with The Miz successfully defending his Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder match and then AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose contesting a classic in a TLC match. And to think SmackDown only had two weeks to build to the pay-per-view.