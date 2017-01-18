ROH News: Dalton Castle to challenge for ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor XI

Dalton Castle's main event opportunity has finally arrived.

by Harald Math News 18 Jan 2017, 19:45 IST

It will be Castle vs. Cole at Supercard of Honor XI

What’s the story?

Ring of Honor has announced the main event of its next major show, the 11th edition of Supercard of Honor. In the headlining bout of the night, Adam Cole will put his newly-regained ROH World Championship on the line against Dalton Castle, arguably the most popular performer on the entire ROH roster today.

ROH announced the match via their Twitter account, although it had been rumoured for some time. The match will represent Castle’s first shot at the ROH World Championship during his four-year tenure with the company.

Dalton Castle gets a shot at the ROH World Title at Supercard of Honor on 4/1 in Lakeland, Florida! https://t.co/vv4b5tkB2i pic.twitter.com/NR8RiJboC7 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 17, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Those unfamiliar with the work of Dalton Castle would be well-advised to jump on the bandwagon before it goes off into the distance. Castle arrived in Ring of Honor in 2013, but wouldn’t become a featured performer until the beginning of 2015.

Castle and his ‘Boys’ were a breath of fresh air; a happy-go-lucky gimmick in ROH’s ultra-serious fighting world. Initially portrayed as a side character, the population of Castle exploded to the point where ROH officials could ignore him no longer.

Towards the end of 2016, Castle was involved in a feud with Colt Cabana after Colt turned heel for the first time in his career by turning on Castle. Castle won the match between the two at Final Battle.

The heart of the matter

Castle may well be the number one babyface in Ring of Honor today and is for sure the freshest option available for heel Cole’s first challenger. With Kyle O’Reilly out of the picture, the company has little other option, although many would have liked the Castle challenge to be held off until more of a story was told.

Whether Castle gets the belt remains to be seen, but the former Ashley Remmington is in place to be a major star in ROH for years to come.

What’s next?

Dalton Castle is quite clearly the next big star in Ring of Honor and will surely win the ROH World Championship before long. One problem is that ROH has a history of delaying world title wins too long, but O’Reilly’s win at Final Battle suggests the promotion has learnt its lesson.

Castle is another star that many have earmarked for a future run in WWE, so ROH would be wise to put the rocket behind him sooner rather than later.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is the least that Castle deserves. A performer of immense talent and charisma, he is the man to change the perception of Ring of Honor in the eyes of the casual wrestling fan.

