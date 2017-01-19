ROH/NJPW News: The Young Bucks take a jab at 205 Live while talking about their match with the Broken Hardys

The Bucks never have a filter, and they decided to take a dig at one of the newest WWE shows in passing...

Clearly, the Young Bucks are not fans of WWE’s newest show...

What’s the story?

While responding to the challenge laid out by the Broken Hardys in a video, the Young Bucks took a shot at WWE’s 205 live. The challenge by the Hardys was issued to all promotional champions. In addition to the Bucks, they also laid out a challenge to Sheamus & Cesaro and American Alpha. Here is the video that the tag team posted on Twitter:

Matthew from The Bucks was quoted as saying: (Courtesy: WrestlingInc.com)

"I really, really hope to God Ring of Honor's cool with it, because we'll wrestle you at the Impact Zone, we'll wrestle you on your compound, we'll do it here. And if they're not cool with it, we'll quit. We'll go to NXT, we'll go to the CWC, we'll go to 205 Live... OK, maybe not 205 Live."

In case you didn’t know...

Many were hoping the Young Bucks were going to the WWE at this time as their Ring Of Honor contract was expiring; however, they signed a two-year deal to stay at ROH. While the smack talk between the Bucks and the Hardys is fun, it will probably be a few years before there is a chance that the Bucks head to the WWE.

The heart of the matter...

It appears that the Young Bucks are fans of NXT and the Cruiserweight Classic, but not 205 Live. The interesting difference between the three shows is that Triple H oversaw and has the final say in NXT and the Cruiserweight Classic, but Vince McMahon has control over the Cruiserweights on Monday Night Raw and 205 Live.

What’s next?

Matt Hardy made a surprise appearance on the screen at Ring Of Honor’s pay per view Final Battle this past December to challenge the Young Bucks. This challenge will take place at a Ring Of Honor event on April 1st during Supercard of Honor on WrestleMania Weekend.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is very interesting that the Young Bucks would diss 205 Live, but as previously mentioned, it could be because of who is in control of the product. When and if the Bucks do come to the WWE, it will definitely be with NXT if not straight to the main roster.

By that time, there could be several Bullet Club alum on the main roster that they could team up with, so going straight to the main roster may make the most sense.

