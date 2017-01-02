ROH Rumors: Christopher Daniels signs a new deal with Ring of Honor

The duration of Daniels' tenure has not been made public yet.

Daniels (L) with his tag team partner Frankie Kazarian

What’s the story?

According to allwrestlingnews.com, former Ring of Honor (ROH) World Tag Team Champion and one-half of The Addiction, Christopher Daniels, signed a new deal with Ring of Honor on December 30th. As of yet, Daniels' new tenure has not been made public, or in other words, we don't know how long Daniels has signed to be with the company.

In case you didn’t know...

As a large number of ROH contracts are expected to expire soon, the company will take the effort to sign up these Superstars to new contracts. Former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal also signed a new contract.

Previously, current ROH World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks also signed a new deal with the company, which would allow them to make more money and also enable them a certain amount of creative input.

Former ROH World Champion Adam Cole's contract was supposed to expire on December 31st, however, ROH decided to extend his contract until April, as he was out of action for four months. Cole is still scheduled to appear at Supercard of Honor in April.

As reported a few months before, WWE has made it its priority to sign Adam Cole the moment his contract expires, but if he is already scheduled and promoting the Supercard of Honor event, then it probably means that ROH and Adam Cole have some deal figured out.

The Addiction i.e. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian have been scheduled to face The Tempura Boyz at Undisputed Legacy.

The heart of the matter

The reason ROH management is scrambling to sign stars is that the contracts of its Superstars are coming to an end. WWE has already made its intentions clear to sign all the top talent from various companies such as ROH, NJPW, and EVOLVE to name a few.

It would be interesting to see what steps ROH, as well as these other companies, undertake to save their talent from going to the WWE.

What’s next?

Massive changes can be expected on the roster in the coming months. New faces will be coming in, while some old faces might leave. Veterans like Kazarian and Daniels can help out the younger talent during such a period of change.

SportsKeeda’s Take

ROH has already signed up their top stars like The Young Buck, Lethal, Daniels, and possibly Adam Cole. Superstars such as Dalton Castle, Colt Cabana and Cody Rhodes aren't going anywhere else. And with The Hardyz coming in for an angle with The Young Bucks, ROH might soon see an influx of TNA talent on various occasions.

So, the company is set as far as filling up their roster goes.

