ROH Rumors: Could Drew Galloway sign for Ring Of Honor soon?

If ROH loses some big names to the WWE, they may gain one big one back in Drew Galloway.

by Jeremy Bennett News 06 Jan 2017, 11:18 IST

After nearly two years with Impact Wrestling, Drew Galloway may be moving on.

What’s the story?

According to Dave Meltzer, former Impact Wrestling World Champion Drew Galloway’s contract is up next month. Impact Wrestling is trying to sign Galloway to an exclusive deal, but Ring Of Honor is also tossing their hat into the ring to try to sign the talented superstar.

In case you didn’t know...

Drew Galloway’s current deal isn’t exclusive, as he has performed in other promotions such as Evolve and Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore in the past year. An exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling’s new owners Anthem would likely mean a lot more money for Galloway as they try to rebuild after the Dixie Carter / Billy Corgan situation.

The heart of the matter...

It is no surprise that Ring Of Honor would be courting Drew Galloway as it is being rumored that one of their top stars in Kyle O’Reilly is heading to the WWE. Drew Galloway is definitely main event talent, so he would fill that void pretty easily. The problem is Impact Wrestling is hitting the reset button, and will try to retain as many big stars as they can to regain footing.

What’s next?

It definitely sounds like there will be a lot of negotiations and offers sent Drew Galloway’s way between now and next month. We will get an idea of how hard Anthem is going to try to retain talent early on during their reign of majority ownership. If Anthem wants Drew to sign an exclusive deal, they will probably have to really bring out the cash for Galloway to give up the flexibility he currently has.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is still baffling how poorly Drew Galloway was treated in the WWE, but thankfully we get to see his true potential in other companies like Impact Wrestling. With the change of ownership, we’d put Ring Of Honor as the favorite to land Galloway since they can provide flexibility. Wrestling fans will love it because of the fresh feuds it could lead to with Jay Lethal, Donovan Dijak, and Adam Cole to name a few.