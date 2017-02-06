ROH Undisputed Legacy (02/03/2017): Dalton Castle takes on Jay Lethal and Bobby Fish in a Triple Threat Match

Missed ROH Undisputed Legacy? Here's what happened.

This was an action-packed show as usual.







Given below are the results from ROH's Undisputed Legacy show held in San Antonio, Texas.

#1. Johnathan Gresham vs. Will Ferrara

Gresham won via submission.

Winner: Johnathan Gresham

#2. Tempura Boyz vs. The Addiction

The Tempura Boyz have learned many lessons in their young careers and in San Antonio class will be taught by professors Daniels and Kazarian pic.twitter.com/PWcxdVlt3F — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 31, 2017

Bullet Club's leader Adam Cole came out during the match, and distracted The Addiction, causing the Tempura Boyz to pick up the win.

Winners: The Tempura Boyz

#3. The Kingdom (c) vs. War Machine & Jax Dane for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship

The Kingdom have declared that their match against Jax Dane and War Machine in San Antonio will be the opening act of the Purple Reign Tour. pic.twitter.com/lKWka5Zr0L — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 28, 2017

The Kingdom pinned War Machine's Raymond Rowe to pick up the win. After the match, Dane and War Machine got into an argument. A frustrated Jax Dane left War Machine in the ring.

Winners: The Kingdom

#4. Triple Threat Match: Dalton Castle vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish

A big win for @theDALTONcastle here in San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/QB6dBKzdkZ — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 4, 2017

The three superstars put on a good match. In the end, Castle pinned Lethal to take the win. Post-match Lethal and Fish started brawling with each other.

Winner: Dalton Castle

#5. BJ Whitmer vs. The Romantic Touch

Whitmer defeated The Romantic Touch

Winner: BJ Whitmer

#6. Keith Lee & Shane Taylor vs. The Briscoes

The match ended in a no-contest after both Shane Taylor and Jay Briscoe pushed referee Todd Sinclair out of the ring. With the referee out of the equation, both teams started brawling with each other. Jay hit the Jay Driller on Shane Taylor, while Mark hit a Mark Froggy Bow after powerbombing Keith Lee through the table on the outside.

Winners: No-Contest

#7. Cody Rhodes vs. Donovan Dijak

Cody Rhodes def. Donavan Dijak via pinfall.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

#8. The Bullet Club & The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machine Guns & Lio Rush & Jay White

Bullet Club victorious tonight in San Antonio but a Tag Team title match has now been issued and accepted! #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/lXZtdPhiUP — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 4, 2017

Bullet Club & The Young Bucks def. Motor City Machine Guns and the team of Lio Rush and Jay White.

Winners: The Bullet Club