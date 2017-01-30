WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments

Why would WWE put Roman in the final Rumble spot? And which wrestler was Big E unable to swing?

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 15:43 IST

The PPV gave fans a lot to be happy about

WWE’s Royal Rumble 2017 is now in the history books and it offered plenty to make any wrestling fan happy. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens beat the tar out of each other under No DQ rules, there was plenty of solid women’s action, and Cena vs. Styles might’ve put on the best match of the year.

Plus, there was the always intriguing 30-man Rumble match. With all of that wrestling goodness, who could find fault? Well...

Like usual, WWE will always find a way for a mistake or two to make its way onto the broadcast and it’s my job to find these moments. I document them in the convenient medium of the .gif, ready to be seen endlessly by the masses.

Royal Rumble had its fair share of these moments, including a bloody mouth from the Raw Women’s Champion, a goofy amount of makeup from The Deadman and a certain member of New Day, who weighs slightly more than the limits of Cesaro’s swing.

All of these botches and outrageous moments from one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year lie ahead, so read on to witness them all...

#5 Number 30

It might be good to go ahead and get this booking botch out of the way. I understand the point in using Roman’s rocky relationship with the audience as a way to get the crowd more sympathetic to Randy Orton in the final moments of the Rumble, but this soured many people on the entire show.

It doesn’t take long to figure out why the crowd was so upset about Roman entering at #30. There were strong rumours that Kurt Angle might be in the Rumble. There were also hopes that somebody like Samoa Joe or Shinsuke Nakamura might make their debut in the 30-man contest.

Perhaps it was due to a lack of surprises that fans were so disappointed with Roman when he made his way to the ring but WWE should’ve anticipated this a little better. But to their credit, at least it wasn’t Rey Mysterio again.