Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Superstars who have to appear!

For us to truly 'Remember the Rumble' these 5 superstars have to appear!

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 11:27 IST

The Royal Rumble is only a week away!

To many fans, the Royal Rumble is the most exciting PPV of the year because of its unpredictability. Fans are left on the edge of their seats every time the countdown takes place. Dreams of returning superstars or debuting wrestlers sell the mystique of the pay-per-view.

Rumours constantly run wild in the lead up to the Rumble and fans convince themselves that wrestlers have risen up from the dead to perform in the WWE again.

This year is no different, name upon name has been rumoured to be coming to the Alamodome and we're all pretty excited about it. However, we know not all of them can make it or would even want to come, so here are 5 wrestlers that MUST appear in the Rumble match at all costs.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was trained to wrestle by William Regal

Months upon months of speculation must come to an end at the Rumble. Ever since he lost the NXT Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura, fans have been eagerly awaiting the 37-year old's main roster debut. Wherever Joe goes, he's a main event level talent.

If Joe's not in the title picture down in NXT he should be on the main roster main-eventing PPVs. It's time for Joe to debut and receive his inevitable ovation from the WWE Universe.

Imagine the potential stare-downs we could get with Joe in the Rumble, a face-off between him and Goldberg or Lesnar or the Undertaker would be a Kodak moment. Potential square offs like that could elevate the status of Joe with the casual viewers at home.

Joe's music needs to hit and the commencement of a successful career needs to happen.