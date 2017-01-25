WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Rumors: Finn Balor might return at Royal Rumble

A returning Finn Balor might just make the fans explode with joy.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 25 Jan 2017, 11:49 IST

Will the Demon King return at Rumble?

What’s the story

It looks like the several speculations regarding the Demon King’s return at Royal Rumble might be true. As per PWInsider, Balor is set to undergo medical examinations in the next 48 hours and the outcome will decide Balor’s return at Royal Rumble.

In case you didn’t know...

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor has been out of action with a shoulder injury for some time now. He won the championship at SummerSlam after defeating Seth Rollins in a hard fought match.

The next night on Raw, Balor relinquished his title due to the shoulder injury that he had suffered during the match.

In the last month, Finn has been making quite a few appearances in WWE’s media events and other promotional events. Due to his involvement in the company in a non-wrestling capacity, several fans speculated that he might indeed return at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Finn added fuel to that fire by hinting at possible return through his social media accounts.

The heart of the matter

Due to Finn’s antics, people have become obsessed with the question of whether he will return at Royal Rumble.

And now, it looks like the question will be answered very soon. PWInsider reports that Balor is set to undergo a medical examination in the next 48 hours. It is speculated that if he clears the medical examination he might return at the Royal Rumble itself.

WWE will try to keep the status of Finn Balor's actual condition a secret. If he clears the examination, he will probably enter the Rumble as one of its surprise entrants.

What next?

Finn Balor might enter at the coveted #30 spot during the Royal Rumble.

If Finn indeed returns, we can very well expect him to win the event and go on to headline WrestleMania. A program between Balor and Reigns is what WWE will actually book to headline the grandest stage of them all.

Sportskeeda’s take

Rumours about Finn’s return might alone give a significant spike to the viewers’ interest in this year’s Rumble.

This year’s Rumble is getting more and more unpredictable as the day draws near. Regardless of who wins it, this Rumble will be the most talked about Rumble just for the star-studded lineup WWE has come up with.

Things are getting pretty interesting as the PPV draws near and we are surely waiting on the edge of our seats for it!

