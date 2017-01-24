Royal Rumble Nostalgia: 5 Royal Rumble Matches You Must WATCH! (With video highlights)

Every fan needs to sit down and watch this five historic Rumble matches.

by Shane Burns Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 20:47 IST

You can’t miss the Rumble!

The Royal Rumble has created a variation of historical moments in sports entertainment history, as the iconic match remains one of the showpieces on the calendar year. The Main Event to the first annual Pay-Per-View is the beginning of the long road to Wrestlemania. But which ones should every fan take the time to divulge themselves in?

Since it’s inception in 1988 the Royal Rumble match has gone from a symbolic Battle Royale to become a match that can elevate the next young star into the main event stage for the first time in their career.

Throughout the years, competitors such as Shawn Michaels, Yokozuna, Brock Lesnar, Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio have catapulted themselves into the Wrestlemania main event stage, following their exploits in the Royal Rumble.

Whether it be from their strong wrestling style, crowd jerk moments and the ability to capture the imagination, some matches have historically become some of the most infamous battle royal matches of all time.

Having said all that, let's look back at the top five matches every hardcore WWE fan should watch. Which one is your favourite?

#5 1992



If you’re looking nostalgia, then look no further than the Royal Rumble in 1992. For fans of Wrestling during the 1970's, and more so in the 1980's, Ric Flair in the WWE in the 1990's was everything dreams were made of.

The former NWA and WCW champion, Flair, joined Vince McMahon in late 1991, following a dispute with the WCW hierarchy who requested he take a pay-cut - yeah, not likely to happen, knowing the "Nature Boy"'s ego.

But Flair's return in 1991 came just in time for the January 1992 Rumble match. With the victor of the contest ready to claim the WWE title, fans were beyond joyous when Flair swept all before him to claim it.

Many fans were under the impression it would lead to a Wrestlemania main event with Hulk Hogan - and imagine the historical status of Wrestlemania VIII had that occurred, and egos not overtaken each other's judgement.