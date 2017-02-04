WWE Rumors: Hall of Fame announcement set for Monday's Raw?

Hall of Fame announcement set for Monday Night Raw.

Could The Rock & Roll Express finally be enshrined?

What’s the Story?

According to PWMania.com, the duo of the Rock & Roll Express are set to appear at 50fifty Sports Tavern on Monday Night. The promotional material notes the following:

If you watched wrestling as a kid you have to remember the Rock & Roll Express. Well Monday Night here at 50fifty, Ricky Morton will be here to sign autogrpahs. There is a big announcement that will be made that night on Raw. Be here to watch some wrestling and have a beer with one of the icons of wrestling at 8pm.

In Case You Didn’t Know:

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Friday, March 31st at the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend, where Kurt Angle will be heading the class.

Big announcement coming this Monday on Raw

The Heart of the Matter:

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson began teaming with each other in 1983 by then booker Jerry Lawler. Originally, the Rock & Roll Express was garnered towards a couple of high flying wrestlers who loved metal music, considering it was popular music at the time. Perhaps their most popular feud came against the Midnight Express with Jim Cornette, which started in Mid-South Wrestling and continued on to the National Wrestling Alliance.

What’s Next?

As recently, the duo was seen on television for TNA Wrestling during ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy’s ‘Tag Team Apocalypto’. As of this Monday Night, their proper place could be into the WWE Hall of Fame, which is being rumoured across multiple sites.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Last year, the Fabulous Freebirds finally got into the WWE Hall of Fame, and the rumours are that this year the Rock & Roll Express will finally be inducted. While no other tag team is more deserving to be in, it may mean that the Natural Disasters, the team of Typhoon and Earthquake, may not be getting in this year, as the Rock & Roll Express being in can be considered as too many tag teams being in on one year’s Hall of Fame card. The team is deserving, and have spent time in the WWE as well, so no better option than to put these legends in there.