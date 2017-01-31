WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn for Universal Title targeted for WWE House Shows

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to throw down for the title on multiple upcoming house shows.

by Mike Diaz Rumours 31 Jan 2017, 01:49 IST

Coming off the heels of the conclusion of his rivalry with Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens may be starting a program with Sami Zayn for the Universal Title.

What’s the story?

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE’s next Universal Title feud could very well go down between two former NXT rivals. Current Universal Title holder Kevin Owens comes off of a successful title defense against Roman Reigns at this past weekend’s (Sun. January 29, 2017) 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event. Zayn was a participant in the Royal Rumble match but unfortunately was eliminated before Randy Orton went on to win the bout.

In case you didn’t know...

Owens and Zayn are no strangers to one another, as the two former best friends were involved in a feud in both NXT and after the pair made the jump to the main roster. Owens and Zayn went to battle for months on RAW, which included an amazing match at the 2016 Battleground PPV.

The heart of the matter:

It seems the rivalry between the pair will be reborn once again, as WOR is reporting that the title bout between the two could take place on one or more WWE House Shows. It is well known that major world titles almost never change hands in unaired shows, but could this feud find its way to WWE TV soon now that Owens is left without a rival?

What’s next?

A rivalry between Zayn and Owens on WWE TV is probably unlikely as it is not expected that ‘KO’ will go into Wrestlemania as the champion. This will most likely open up the door for a feud between Owens and Jericho going into ‘The Show of Shows’.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Zayn and Owens have put on some amazing classics when they share the ring together, and a feud between the two once again will be a real treat for fans watching around the world. Although their matches might only be seen on house shows in the coming weeks, there is still a slight possibility we see them take place on RAW as well.