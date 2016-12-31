WWE Rumors: Randy Orton might be facing AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 33

by Jeremy Bennett News 31 Dec 2016, 02:17 IST

Could the Phenomenal One clash with The Viper at WrestleMania?

What’s the story?

It is being reported by RingsideNews.com that AJ Styles will drop the title at or after the Royal Rumble to either John Cena or the Undertaker. The focus would then shift towards a WrestleMania feud with the opponent speculated to be “The Viper” Randy Orton.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE has originally planned to have this feud to take place a few months ago but then decided to change gears and pair Randy Orton with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper to create a new Wyatt Family. The new faction has been a hit with the crowd, and very successful after they knocked off Heath Slater and Rhyno for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at Tables Ladders and Chairs.

The heart of the matter...

Ever since AJ Styles debuted with the WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2016, a large list of dream matches that have never happened was created. One of those dream matches occurred earlier in the year with John Cena, and a feud with Randy Orton is definitely WrestleMania worthy.

What’s next?

Before any of this can really take shape, we have to wait and see what happens at the Royal Rumble on January 29th when AJ Styles takes on John Cena for the WWE Championship. While RingsideNews.com is reporting AJ will lose the title before WrestleMania, he very well could defeat Cena, and this feud with Orton can still take place.

Sportskeeda’s Take...

Much like Cody Rhodes had a checklist of things to accomplish once he left WWE, we have a checklist in mind of feuds we’d love to see AJ Styles in since he debuted last January. John Cena was definitely on top of that list as he is the face of the WWE; where Styles was the face of Impact Wrestling for so many years. We are definitely excited at the prospects of seeing Randy Orton feud with Styles leading up to WrestleMania, but we also believe this could be for the WWE Championship.