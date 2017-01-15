WWE Rumours: The Undertaker set to wrestle a RAW Superstar at WrestleMania

Be prepared to witness The Deadman on the red brand more often

The Undertaker is considered as a favourite to win the Royal Rumble 2017

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has recently reported that The Undertaker is scheduled to face a member of the RAW roster at this year’s WrestleMania. Moreover, he ruled out the chances of The Deadman wrestling against either of AJ Styles, John Cena or Braun Strowman at the grandest stage of sports entertainment.

In case you didn’t know

The Undertaker made his return to the red brand during the latest edition of RAW and entered himself into this year’s Royal Rumble match. It was shown that Braun Strowman was watching the announcement of The Phenom on a monitor.

Hence, the fans started to speculate ‘the Monster among Men’ as a potential WrestleMania opponent for the former World Champion.

Heart of the matter

During the recent WWE Draft, The Undertaker wasn't drafted to either of the brands which allow him to compete in the brand of his choice. When he returned to Smackdown on its 900th episode, it appeared that The Phenom would be competing for the blue brand prior to WrestleMania 33.

In fact, there were rumours that The Undertaker would face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and defend the belt in his WrestleMania 33 bout.

When John Cena challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, there was a feeling that the dream match between John Cena and The Undertaker was going to be a reality, as The Deadman will get a World Championship match if he wins the Royal Rumble match.

But there must have been changes in the creative plans, due to which the Phenom announced his involvement in the Royal Rumble match from RAW rather than doing the same during an edition of Smackdown Live.

What’s next?

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicks off the road to WrestleMania. As The Undertaker is involved in the Rumble match, it can be expected that the actions during the match will pave the way to set up his match at WrestleMania 33.

Nonetheless, WrestleMania is a couple of months away and changes in the creative plans can happen anytime. As of now, the matches that are almost confirmed for WWE's biggest event are:

- Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg

- Seth Rollins vs Triple H

- Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

- Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt

- Big Show vs Shaquille O’Neal

Sportskeeda’s take

According to some reports, WrestleMania 33 is going to be the last time when The Undertaker performs at the 'Showcase of the Immortals’.

However, after last year's Mania, there were rumours that his bout with Shane McMahon was going to be his final match, but The Deadman is once again back during the WrestleMania season.

Maybe, this year is not going to be his last appearance at WrestleMania and for that reason, WWE may save the money matches like ‘The Undertaker vs John Cena’, ‘The Undertaker vs AJ Styles’ etc. for a later date.

