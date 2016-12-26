WWE Rumours: Baron Corbin included in the WWE Championship match to protect AJ Styles

Is Baron Corbin's inclusion in the title scene to protect Aj Styles?

Last week on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan had surprised the WWE Universe with his announcement after the #1 Contender’s match between Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin ended in a no-contest.

Bryan announced that this week on SmackDown Live, AJ Styles would defend his WWE Championship in a triple threat match against both Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. This came as a shock to many but Cageside Seats thinks that all of this is to protect AJ Styles during the match.

It is a known fact that AJ had been injured during his WWE Championship match at TLC against Dean Ambrose.

He suffered an ankle injury at TLC and has been working a light schedule since then. The inclusion of Corbin into the mix would provide a much lighter workload for AJ heading into this match. Though the idea appears pro-AJ at the outset, it would also help the company to evaluate the calibre of Baron Corbin.

In the video below, have a look at the closing moments from the SmackDown Live match between Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin that led to this match:

There are rumours that Corbin could be involved in the title scene in 2017 and this will certainly be the litmus test for WWE to judge his suitability at the top. Taking Dean Ambrose away from the WWE Championship picture for a while would also help the company look for future alternatives.

This week’s SmackDown Live will be a must-watch show given the return of John Cena as well as the triple threat WWE Championship match that was announced last week.

There have also been rumours of an appearance from the Undertaker as well. That would surely end 2016 with a bang and WWE couldn’t possibly welcome the New Year any better.

Here is a promo released by WWE teasing the return of John Cena on SmackDown Live:

