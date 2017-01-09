WWE Rumours: Baron Corbin set for a big push soon

The Lone Wolf is set to take things to the next level in 2017.

by Rohit Nath News 09 Jan 2017, 17:07 IST

Baron Corbin debuted at Wrestlemania 32

What’s the story?

According to Cage Side Seats, Baron Corbin is set for a big push very soon. This will make him one of the top stars on the SmackDown Live brand

In case you didn’t know...

Baron Corbin debuted at Wrestlemania 32, winning the third annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal right away. This led many to believe that Corbin was off to a promising start on the main roster.

However, Corbin entered into a stale feud with Dolph Ziggler, which fans were apathetic about. Corbin was wandering in creative limbo for a long time, but since the past two months, WWE has begun giving Corbin a solid push.

His first real push came when he became a part of the triple threat WWE Championship match in the last episode of SmackDown Live of 2016.

Though unsuccessful in capturing the championship, his performance in the match was praised by fans, many of whom believed that Corbin looked like he belonged there (in the main event match.)

Baron Corbin is set to face his biggest opponent to date next week on SmackDown Live when he takes on John Cena. His match was set up with Cena after he interrupted a back and forth between Cena and AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown Live has a thinner roster, but they have excelled so far in talent utilisation. Corbin will become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the brand split when he gets a big push soon.

Also read: WWE Rumours: Baron Corbin to be in WWE World Championship frame soon

Also, the blue brand lacks top heels, a role which Corbin can fill in. Although many believe that Corbin is not yet ready for a top spot, it will only be a matter of time before he climbs atop the mountain at the rate at which he is improving.

What’s next?

Baron Corbin has a high chance of winning the WWE Championship in 2017. At the rate his push is going, it is a matter of when and not if he becomes the WWE Champion. With the rumours of Cena taking more than six months off this year, there will be a vacant spot at the top of the card.

Although Corbin won’t be a babyface, it is still a big spot. There are also rumours of AJ Styles turning face at some point in 2017. Styles currently holds the role as the top heel on SmackDown Live. If he turns face, the position of the “top heel” could be large spot for Corbin to occupy.

Sportskeeda’s take

Baron Corbin will fare excellently at the top of the card on the blue brand.

However, his push to the top should be gradual, organic and not forced. One of the most interesting things about Corbin’s character is that he is a heel who does not back down. WWE always favour their heels to be cowardly, but Corbin brings something different to the table.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com