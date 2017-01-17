WWE Rumours: Beth Phoenix to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017

Another possible name for HOF.

Beth to be inducted?

What’s the story?

Former WWE divas champion Beth Phoenix could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017, according to PWInsider.

WWE has already announced Kurt Angle as the headliner of this year’s Hall of Fame class and the induction ceremony is scheduled to take place during the WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando.

In case you did not know

Before making her mark in the WWE, Beth had a successful stint in Amateur wrestling in high school. She was the North-East Women’s Wrestling champion and New York State Fair Women’s champion in the year 1999.

After making her entry into the professional wrestling business, Beth enjoyed some notable success as well. She is a former three time Women’s champion and a one-time WWE divas champion. Beth is currently married to former WWE superstar Edge and has two daughters.

The heart of the matter

Rumours are flying around about who will be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame and the announcement of Kurt Angle’s induction is giving such rumours even further momentum. Other rumoured names include current NXT general manager William Regal, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude and Christian.

There is no confirmation on the status of Beth or any of the other names apart from Angle, but such a line up looks solid for the time being.

What’s next?

With Beth likely to be inducted, it would be a surprise if WWE goes on to induct another Women’s wrestler into the Hall of Fame. Similarly, the presence of Edge will be something to watch out for at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Edge could even induct Beth into the Hall of Fame himself and if the rumored name of Christian also turns out to be an addition, then Edge is bound to have a busy night.

Sportskeeda’s take

Before all of the ‘Women’s revolution’ came in, Beth was one of the most influential names when it came to Women’s wrestling in WWE. She made a name for herself with her wrestling skills rather than looks, which was a huge achievement back in the days.

The induction is a thoroughly deserved one if it happens. This, however, could completely rule out a possible in-ring return from Beth. At 36, she still probably had a year or two if she had returned, but the chances of that happening are low now.

