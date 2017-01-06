WWE Rumours: Key changes in WrestleMania 33 match card

The Undertaker is the only "part-timer" on WrestleMania 33 as of now.

WrestleMania 33 is undergoing some major changes

WrestleMania 33 is around the corner and WWE is surely gearing up to dole out a great show. Speculations have been flying wild as to what a potential WrestleMania 33 match card would look like for some months now. But it looks like WWE is going to surprise the WWE Universe with its match card.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has made some key changes to the WrestleMania 33 match card.

As per Dave Meltzer, it is unclear as to what changes have been made, he, however, stresses that there some “key changes” regarding the card for the night. Meltzer also notes that the changes should be finalised soon and we will get an idea of how these changes will affect this year’s WrestleMania very soon.

This year’s WrestleMania can be easily touted as one of the most highly anticipated WrestleManias in the history of the company. With a strong talent pool and several dream matches being expected, the WWE Universe is looking forward to the event.

The road to WrestleMania officially starts at Royal Rumble. WWE usually prepares Royal Rumble with WrestleMania in mind. After last year’s disastrous WrestleMania main event, WWE is under great pressure to deliver a blockbuster of an event this time around.

The pressure on WWE is mounting day by day and it seems to be affecting the creative team of WWE a lot more than usual. It is reported that the creative team has done some key changes to the WrestleMania 33 card to make sure the event is a grand success.

For example, it is rumoured that The Undertaker is the only “non-regular” who will be wrestling on the show as of now. It looks like the WWE is actually gravitating towards giving an opportunity to most of the young talents on the roster and are cutting down on creating showcase matches featuring part-time talents.

If WWE goes ahead with this move, we can expect this WrestleMania to be a wrestling spectacle instead of a boring itinerary of showcase matches.This move might also boost the confidence level of the younger talents who are vying for opportunities to prove themselves.

On the whole, it is a welcome move from our perspective. WWE’s old attitude of giving major spots to part-time talents has irked many of the former crowd favourites. CM Punk is a prime example of one such talent. We are all well-aware of his unfulfilled dream to main event WrestleMania.

Even Daniel Bryan has expressed his disgruntlement to the prior attitude of WWE. You can read his open statement on Talking Smack here. Though this might be too late for Daniel Bryan and CM Punk, this new change in attitude will surely help the up and coming talents like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and many others.

