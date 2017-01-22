WWE Rumours: Reason revealed for the King's Court segment on SmackDown Live

The Ziggler-Lawler feud has been created for the Royal Rumble.

Ziggler-Lawler feud to carry over at the Royal Rumble

What's the story?

According to a report from ringsidenews.com, the Dolph Ziggler-Jerry Lawler angle that played out on SmackDown was done not just to get Ziggler over as a heel, but to set up something at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Whatever the WWE's setting up, would probably be linked to Ziggler's elimination from the Royal Rumble match.

In case you didn't know:

On the January 3rd edition of SmackDown Live, Dolph Ziggler participated in a singles match against Baron Corbin, wherein he proved unsuccessful in defeating the Lone Wolf. After the match, Ziggler was assaulted by Corbin, but the attack was cut short after Kalisto, Corbin's past rival made the save.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Jerry Lawler to cost Dolph Ziggler the Royal Rumble match

In spite of coming to his aid, Kalisto received a superkick from Ziggler, who finally reached his breaking point after never being able to secure a win.

The heart of the matter:

On the January 17, Jerry "The King" Lawler made a guest appearance on SmackDown Live, hosting his talk show, The King's Court.

Lawler's guest was none other than the recently turned heel, Dolph Ziggler. After a heated exchange between the two, Ziggler superkicked Lawler in the chest after The King called him a loser.

After the show, Lawler appeared on Talking Smack, and while talking about Ziggler and his newfound attitude, he said that his change in attitude will still wouldn’t help him win any matches.

What's next?

Lawler will not be involved in a match against Ziggler, not after his infamous on-air cardiac arrest. But, he has been scheduled to work as an announcer during the Royal Rumble match, thus some form of intrusion could be expected from the Legend.

Sportskeeda’s take

There are chances that Lawler might send someone in the Royal Rumble match to take Ziggler out, or just cause a distraction from the outside.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com