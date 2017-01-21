WWE Rumours: Brock Lesnar will not be appearing at WWE Fastlane

WWE are keeping Brock Lesnar away from their Fastlane pay per view

21 Jan 2017

Brock Lesnar will be on several episodes of Monday Night RAW heading into WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

The one-man wrecking crew, Brock Lesnar will not be appearing at WWE Fastlane. Although Brock is scheduled for almost every episode of Monday Night RAW going into WrestleMania 33, he will not be at the pay per view planned for March 5, according to rumours.

In case you didn’t know...

This past week, Lesnar made an appearance on Monday Night RAW. It was pure devastation as a brawl broke out in the ring among Reigns, Rollins, Sami Zayn, Strowman, Owens and Jericho.

Brock Lesnar entered the fray, cleared out the ring and asserted his dominance once again.

The heart of the matter

The main reason for Brock’s absence from Fastlane is being attributed to the fact that WWE want the focus to be on Goldberg during the pay per view.

Goldberg is scheduled for a match at Fastlane, and that will most certainly be the main event of the night. Lesnar will be away from the picture, which will put their ongoing rivalry in the backseat for a while.

It is still not certain how the Lesnar-Goldberg saga will end and whether they will have a blowout clash at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All.’

On the Road to WrestleMania, however, Brock Lesnar will appear on almost every episode of RAW barring the February 13th edition as he is not allowed to compete in Nevada.

What’s next?

Goldberg and Lesnar are set to collide at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX when they enter the Royal Rumble match.

Lesnar will be seeking retribution for his humiliating loss at Survivor Series. If the events of this week’s episode are something to go by, The Beast Incarnate looks like he is ready for Goldberg.

Sportskeeda's Take

It would be interesting to see how WWE bring Brock to make so many appearances on RAW and suppress the Lesnar-Goldberg story till WrestleMania. Lesnar is also rumoured to work a few matches on Monday Night RAW as well.

