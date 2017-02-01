WWE Rumours: Rock 'n' Roll Express to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2017 class

Could Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson be inducted this year?

Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

What’s the story?

As noted by wrestlingnewssource, former WWE/WCW tag team Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are the latest names rumoured to be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.

In case you didn’t know...

Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton were put together as a tag team in the Memphis, Tennessee territory by then head booker, Jerry Lawler.

The heart of the matter

Originally formed as a substitute for the wildly popular team of The Fabulous Ones, The Rock N Roll Express were a pair of high-flying wrestlers whose gimmick was that they loved glam metal music, which was a popular genre at the time.

Morton and Gibson debuted in July of 1985, defeating Kruscher Kruschev and Ivan Koloff to win their first NWA Tag Team Championship.

They would win three more NWA Tag Team Championships while working in the National Wrestling Alliance’s Jim Crockett Promotions. They won the titles another four times after Jim Crockett Promotions became World Championship Wrestling and left the National Wrestling Alliance.

They would have a brief stint with both WCW and WWF in the mid-nineties, appearing at SuperBrawl III and Survivor Series 1993, while working for Smoky Mountain Wrestling as part of deals the promotion had with each wrestling powerhouse.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express were most recently back in pro wrestling as a team participating in Tag Team Apocalypto during Total Nonstop Deletion on December 15, 2016.

What’s next?

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31, 2017.

Kurt Angle is the only confirmed name for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017 at this point in time, but other names such as DDP, Rick Rude, William Regal, and Christian have been rumoured for the same.

Sportskeeda’s take

There are arguably more deserving tag teams that should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (Steiner Brothers, anyone?), but the Rock “n” Roll Express was one of the hottest tag teams in the world at one point in time.

Their matches with the Midnight Express are the stuff of legends, and are full of magic that few tag teams today could ever hope to capture.

They caught lightning in a bottle way back in 1983 and were still wrestling almost monthly at the end of 2016. They deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, we just don’t know if now is the right time.

